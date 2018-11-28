‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Dazzles in Emerald Cap and Gown at World Premiere

The press tour for DC Films’ Aquaman has officially begun, and the film’s leading lady is celebrating in style.

Amber Heard, who stars in the DC Extended Universe film as Mera, recently sported a pretty awesome get-up to the show’s London premiere. Heard could be seen wearing a gold and emerald green dress with a matching cap, which you can check out photos of below.

As some have already pointed out, Heard’s outfit feels like a pretty perfect choice for the Aquaman premiere, as her headgear feels very reminiscent of a retro swimming cap.

Aquaman will follow Mera and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) on an adventure that spans the seven seas, as a war with the surface world hangs in the balance. While some mainly associate Mera with being Arthur’s love interest in the comics, it sounds like Heard’s big-screen portrayal will be a fiercely independent character.

“She’s a leader. She has integrity,” Heard told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “Her and Arthur are very different, in fact, that’s part of what causes a lot of, you know, they don’t necessarily fit at the beginning. They’re constantly going back and forth and they earn this relationship with one another throughout the film as they learn to respect each other, given their vastly different approaches to life. Mera, for instance, unlike Arthur, has a very solid constitution, a strong sense of self, who she is, what her role is, what her position is. And the sense of duty and honor that she uses to approach all of the situations of her life is one that I respect and really like, and I admire that.”

“Mera’s her own woman,” Heard continued. “She’s her own superhero. She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen. Basically, you get a sword and a crown’. And I was like, ‘OK, you know how to pitch to your audience.’ Alright, I’m listening now. I don’t want to be a damsel. I’ve played a range of characters as diverse as I’ve been able to. Being a woman, especially a bit of a young woman in this industry, raising myself in this industry, it’s been limited, but I’ve done the most with what I can. Especially considering that the one thing, the one element they all have in common is that they’re driven or powerful in their own right.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.