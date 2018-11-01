New ‘Aquaman’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

An all-new TV spot for Aquaman has debuted and delivers audiences a handful of glimpses at new scenes, which is sure to build excitement for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Check out the new TV spot above before the film lands in theaters on December 21st.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Fans caught their first glimpse at Aquaman in a brief Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scene, with Justice League finally giving the character substantial screen presence. Earlier this year, director James Wan shared with ComicBook.com that, not only will this be an entirely standalone narrative, but will tonally stand out from the rest of the DCEU.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan admitted. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

Audiences still have a lot of questions about Aquaman, as many of his Justice League teammates had been established in their own solo films. The trick with the upcoming film was paying off not only the character that debuted in that film, but also re-contextualize him as his own hero.

“Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways,” Wan detailed. “So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

