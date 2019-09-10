Arrow: Tommy, Moira, and More Return in New Final Season Premiere Photos

The best look yet at Arrow‘s swan song has officially arrived. On Tuesday, The CW released a batch of photos for “Starling City”, the first episode of Arrow‘s eighth and final season. Most notably, the photos showcase the return of Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), two characters whose presence in the final season was confirmed earlier this summer. Given the fact that both Moira and Tommy were killed in the show’s early days, the fact that they’re returning – much less in the previously-destroyed Queen Mansion – certainly raises some eyebrows. While there’s no telling exactly how their returns will be explained, fans are already expecting the episode to pay tribute to the show’s first season.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” series star Stephen Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

The photos also showcase better looks at the new costumes for Amell’s Oliver Queen, Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and John Diggle (David Ramsey), as the trio fight in the field together. Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) are also seen in the photos, albeit wearing civilian clothes.

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.

