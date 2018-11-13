‘Arrow’: John Barrowman Confirms Season 7 Return

The new season of Arrow has already seen the return of Roy Harper, but another popular character might be returning later this year.

While speaking at the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming Expo in Brisbane, Australia, actor John Barrowman let it slip that he would be returning later on in Season 7 of Arrow, reprising his role as Malcom Merlyn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news was reportedly confirmed by SpoilerTV, with Barrowman revealing his return during the spotlight panel for the old series Torchwood.

Merlyn passed away in the fifth season finale of Arrow, after making a brief stint on Legends of Tomorrow. He aided Oliver Queen and his allies in their assault on Prometheus at Lian Yu. He ended up sacrificing himself to save his daughter Thea while eliminating Captain Boomerang in the process.

After the character was written off of the series, former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim addressed the possibilities of his return.

“That’s up to John,” Guggenheim said during a press event. “We told John when we called him to tell him about the events of the finale, every single person on all the shows has come back in some shape or form. We’ve got flashbacks, we’ve got time travel, we’ve got parallel universes. Goodbye is never goodbye. He has an open invitation to return to the show any time he wants.”

Barrowman himself was surprised by Guggenheim’s comments at the time, as he was under the impression that Merlyn’s fate was sealed.

“I am surprised and very happy to hear Marc Guggenheim’s comments about Merlyn’s future in the Arrowverse,” Barrowman explained, “because in a very decisive phone conversation we had with Wendy Mericle, I was led to believe that there were no plans to bring Merlyn back.”

Barrowman went on to say that he will gladly return to any of the Arrowverse shows, given that there is an interesting storyline for his character.

“If they have changed their mind, awesome!” Barrowman revealed. “I have LOVED playing Malcom Merlyn and was SO disappointed to be told the news of his death and to no longer be part of a fantastic team and show. If they want me back, they just have to ask! The ball is back in their court. Write Merlyn an amazing storyline and I will be there.”

Perhaps we’ll see Merlyn return during the “Elseworlds crossover, set to premiere on next month.

Arrow airs on Mondays on The CW.