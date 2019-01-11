‘Arrow’ Midseason Premiere Gets a New, Spoilery Title

Just days after The CW released the official synopsis for Arrow‘s midseason premiere on January 21, the network has issued an updated release that retitles the episode to something a little more spoilery.

The previous episode title, “Shattered Lives,” did not last long, and seems to have been designed to protect a spoiler in the real title, which has just been revealed as “My Name is Emiko Queen.”

The revelation that the new Green Arrow is in fact Oliver’s half-sister, though, is not really new information; it was revealed at the end of the midseason finale, just before “Elseworlds” took over the Arrowverse. Played by Sea Shimooka, the unnamed woman under the hood identified Robert Queen as her father in the final scene. The name “Emiko” was never uttered, but comic book fans knew immediately who she was.

In the comics, Emiko is the child of Robert Queen and Shado, who gets kidnapped and raised by Simon Lacroix/Komodo as a baby. Emiko grows up under the tutelage of Komodo and the Outsiders, but ultimately kills her adoptive father while he is fighting Oliver. Emiko then returns to Seattle with Oliver, living with him and operating as his sidekick, Red Arrow. Over the past few years of DC Comics canon, Emiko has helped Oliver save the day on an array of occasions, almost sacrificing herself to save him, and went on to join the Teen Titans.

It’s unclear exactly how Emiko’s story will be adapted onto the small screen, as Arrow made Shado a (much younger) love interest of Oliver’s instead of Robert’s, and already adapted Komodo back in Season 3. And considering the fact that Oliver already has a half-sister-turned-vigilante in Thea Queen (Willa Holland), it definitely doesn’t seem out of the question that her origin could be getting a bit of remix.

Even then, it will be interesting to find out exactly why Emiko is suiting up as the new Green Arrow, and what exactly the crusade is that she’s on. Depending on how the storyline shakes out, that could manifest in some interesting ways, both with regards to comic canon and with the show’s recent focus on Oliver’s legacy as a vigilante.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview earlier this year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

Arrow will return on January 21 and will air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.