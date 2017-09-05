Arrow’s Lexa Doig Says Audiences Will Get a Little Taste of Talia’s Family Dynamic

While Arrow fans have yet to see Talia al Ghul share the screen with her sister or father yet, actress Lexa Doig, who plays the character, says an upcoming episode will shed some light on the family dynamic, and give fans a bit of a sense for why she isn't closer with Nyssa and Ra's al Ghul.

"With the introduction of a character like Talia, especially with an introduction in season five, having met other members of the Al Ghul family before and Talia never being mentioned, I think, begs an explanation a little bit," Doig told ComicBook Now last night, adding that a meeting between Nyssa and Talia "would probably be fairly violent."

Doig explained that her take on Talia is that she's a complex character with her own, unique moral code -- and that while she would generally not impose that code on others, it's a little different when it comes to Nyssa, becuase Nyssa is family and that's where the code comes from.

Reading between the lines a bit, that would seemingly indicate that Talia views something Nyssa has done as a violation of that code, which could lead to conflict. It's possible that an association with Team Arrow -- who are responsible for Ra's al Ghul's death -- is part of the problem. Doig said in the interview that there's "very little that Talia doesn't know," when asked whether or not she knows Oliver is the one who killed her father.

"Family is still family; they come first in a lot of ways but they're also the ones you fight with the most," Doig teased.

OLIVER SEEKS THE TRUTH — Oliver (Stephen Amell) gets closer to the truth about Prometheus. Meanwhile, Helix refuses to continue helping Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) until she does a favor for them.

Ken Shane directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff.

The "Checkmate" episode of Arrow will air Wednesday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT