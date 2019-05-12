Supergirl Star Tyler Hoechlin on If He Would Be in an Arrowverse Musical Episode

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows has expanded and evolved in some pretty unique ways over the years, including “Duet”, the 2017 musical crossover episode between Supergirl and The Flash. If the franchise were to put a song in its heart once again, it sounds like one Supergirl cast member – Clark Kent/Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin – might not want to be a part of it.

ComicBook.com was on hand for Hoechlin’s recent panel at Fan Expo Dallas, where he was asked about the topic of musical crossovers during his recent panel at Fan Expo Dallas. Hoechlin joked that singing as his version of Superman probably wouldn’t go over well, but that there could be a way for it to technically work.

“I would not wish that upon any of you.” Hoechlin revealed. “Anything that I’ve done to make y’all happy with the version of that character, I would erase all of that immediately. The dancing part doesn’t worry me as much as the singing. Keep this voice for my shower and my car, that’s about it… It could be a “Bizarro” episode. It’d be this humorous, like psychedelic, weird, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Granted, “Duet” was sort of a bizarro episode in its own right, as it saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) trapped in a musical dream world crafted by the Music Meister (Darren Criss). In order to make it out of the Old Hollywood-themed world arrive, the pair had to navigate the musical itself, bringing about a lot of tap dancing and earworm-worthy songs in the process.

“We had a few moments before we started shooting, where Grant and I would maybe look at each other and be like ‘Is this going to be really silly? Is this going to work?’” Benoist revealed in an interview last year. “And then we started filming, and I lost any fear I had, because we were having such a good time. We were having so much fun filming it, that there was no way that, at least, it wouldn’t make someone smile.”

“That musical was pretty ambitious.” Danielle Panabaker, who plays The Flash‘s Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, explained in a 2017 interview. “I think by the time we finished the musical, we were pretty exhausted.”

Granted, it sounds like Hoechlin might not need to worry about another musical episode anytime soon, as the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event has some pretty massive fish to fry.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.