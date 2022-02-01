Batgirl: Alicia Silverstone Praises Leslie Grace’s New Costume

Barbara Gordon is finally back in the world of live-action movies, with Leslie Grace set to play the iconic DC heroine in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl movie. As production for the project has continued on, we’ve gotten a couple looks at what Grace’s Batsuit will look like, including through an official photo shared by the film’s cast and crew. The costume was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans — and apparently from Alicia Silverstone, who previously portrayed a version of the character in Batman and Robin. During a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, Silverstone shared her reaction to Grace’s costume, and suggested that it looks much “more comfortable” than hers was.

“I think she’s going to be wonderful,” Silverstone revealed. “Her costume looks amazing and I’m happy for her. She must be very excited. Her costume looks way more comfortable than mine was. And a lot less vulnerable! Mine was like, ‘Bing!’ It’s just weird.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Silverstone was also asked about the possibility of her reprising her role as Batgirl, now that the live-action DC multiverse has been opened.

“I don’t know,” Silverstone explained, before adding. “I’m open to whatever the world brings me, right? I’ll see what happens and flow.”

Silverstone has previously spoken frankly about her experience playing Batgirl, both with the body-shaming she faced in response to her costume, and with the overall experience of working on the project. Still, Silverstone has expressed a desire to potentially return to the character, if given the opportunity.

“I feel like I could do a much better Batgirl now than I did then. It would be fun to tackle it again because I’m older and my acting is better. I know I would bring so much more to it. I was just a baby. It was a different thing. But I had fun back then. And I think it would be fun to do it again.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to also see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

What do you think of Alicia Silverstone’s reaction to Leslie Grace’s Batgirl costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.