Batgirl: Kevin Smith Weighs in on HBO Max Movie's Cancellation

It's no secret director Kevin Smith is a huge fan of comic book content, and he often weighs in on the latest movie and TV news. This week saw Warner Bros. Discovery making headlines for various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest shock was that the company has decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Smith recently took to his YouTube page to share the latest episode of Hollywood Babble-On, which featured his take on the Batgirl news.

"It's an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie," Smith said. "I don't give a sh*t if the movie was absolute f*cking dogsh*t, man, and I guarantee you that it wasn't. The two directors who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms. Marvel, and that was a wonderful f*cking show, y'know. Great looking and they had more money to do Batgirl than they had to do an episode of Ms. Marvel and stuff."

Smith added, "And also, I love all the CW shows, and the CW shows show their budgetary constraints, and the big complaint they said here was, 'Oh well it isn't big enough to be a f*cking theatrical release, so... It looked too cheap because it was a 90 million dollar movie.' How do you make a cheap looking 90 million dollar f*cking movie? But if it looked anything, like, slightly better than an episode of f*cking Arrow, why couldn't we have seen that? It feels like there's more than just 'We're gonna save 20 million dollars,' like, I don't know, man."

This week, Batgirl star Leslie Grace broke her silence on the bad news.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

As for Smith, the director shared the first five minutes of Clerks III at San Diego Comic-Con last month. The movie will see the return of Brian O'Halloran (Dante Hicks), Jeff Anderson (Randal Graves), Rosario Dawson (Becky), Trevor Fehrman (Elias), Jason Mewes (Jay), and Smith (Silent Bob). The trailer featured some exciting cameos appearances including a glimpse at longtime Smith collaborator, Ben Affleck.

