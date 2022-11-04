Batman Fans and More Celebrate Michael Keaton’s 70th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Michael Keaton! The actor known for playing Batman, Beetlejuice, Vulture, and much more turned 70 on September 5th. Keaton is a beloved, Oscar-nominated actor with many iconic roles on his filmography, and he's not slowing down any time soon. Currently, you can watch him in theaters in The Protégé alongside Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson, and soon he'll be reprising his role as Vulture in Morbius and Batman in The Flash, which will mark his first time playing the role since Batman Returns was released in 1992. In honor of his special day, many people have taken to social media to celebrate Keaton. Before checking out some of the birthday posts in his honor, here's what Keaton recently said about joining the DCEU...

"I had to read it more than three times to go, ‘Wait, how does this work?” Keaton said of the multiverse storyline in The Flash. "They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I’m not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don’t say it like, 'I’m too groovy.' I’m stupid. There’s a lot of things I don’t know about. And so, I don’t know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different. What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is just a silly thing.’ It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, ‘Jesus, this is huge.’"

You can view some of the Keaton birthday tweets below...