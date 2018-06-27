‘Batman v Superman’ Cinematographer Shares New BTS Footage of Batman

Cinematographer Larry Fong, who worked with Zack Snyder on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, shared a brief behind-the-scenes clip with a fan on Twitter today after being asked about a particular, familiar shot from the movie.

Asked whether he worked on a much-discussed moment from the film that evoked the fan-favorite cover to Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, Fong confirmed that he had shot the scene — and shared a behind-the-scenes shot of Ben Affleck in full Batman regalia (mostly) leaping across the face off, and then down from the fire escape to, a building.

Affleck landed safely on a crash pad located beneath the face of the building, which was a set and not a practical location. Besides the camera shooting from Fong’s assumed point of view, another camera is seen in the show capturing the angle from which the shot in the movie was actually taken.

The shot, which took place during the film’s climactic battle with Doomsday, was used in almost every trailer and TV spot for the movie.

You can see the tweet, in which Fong embedded the video in question, below.

As you can see, Batman’s cape was apparently CG in that scene, something that is not entirely uncommon, especially in action- or stunt-heavy scenes where capes might get in the way. Both Affleck and Henry Cavill were regularly photographed sans cape in behind-the-scenes shots — although the fact that this was such an iconic image from the comics, and the cape was such an important part of it, makes its absence here all the more obvious.

Fong, long with Snyder and storyboard artist Jay Oliva, have continued to answer fan questions about Batman v Superman and Justice League, long after it appears their regime are finished working on DC films.

Earlier this week, Oliva reiterated claims that a version of Snyder’s vision for Justice League exists in a rough cut.

