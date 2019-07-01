Batwoman, Pennyworth, and Watchmen Take Over San Diego Hotel Keys for Comic Con

As has become custom for Comic Con International in San Diego, Warner Bros. Television will be working with the local hotels to provide custom room keys for guests visiting the city for the convention. DC Comics TV shows have been a staple of the WBTV keys in recent years, and 2019 is no different, with a trio of new series — Watchmen from HBO, Epix’s Pennyworth, and The CW’s Batwoman — debuting new series art on the key cards. While the Dark Knight himself is absent from the key cards, Warner Bros. has been celebrating his 80th anniversary all year, and the inclusion of both Batwoman and Pennyworth synchs up with that nicely.

You can see the art for Batwoman and Pennyworth below. HBO is managing the Watchmen key card, which WBTV says will be available to fans at SDCC. The custom keys will service more than 40,000 room keys at almost 40 participating major hotels throughout the San Diego area during Comic-Con. You can see the cards, as well as details on the shows they support, below. If you look closely, you will note that DC and Warner may be using Watchmen IP for TV, but per previous requests from writer Alan Moore they have abstained from using his name to promote it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pennyworth premieres Sunday, July 28, at 9/8c on EPIX. Executive produced by Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist) and Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series), the one-hour drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is an origin story that follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce Wayne’s billionaire father.

Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6, at 8/7c on The CW. From Warner Bros. Television and executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Wonder Woman, Aquaman) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Black Lightning), the latest series in Berlanti Productions’ DCTV Arrow-verse follows Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a highly trained street fighter who soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman.

Watchmen debuts in fall 2019 on HBO. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof, executive producer/director Nicole Kassell, executive producer Tom Spezialy, executive producer/director Stephen Williams and executive producer Joseph Iberti. The series is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.