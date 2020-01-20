Batwoman Has “A Very Un-Birthday Present” in New Preview

Now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has officially come and gone, it’s safe to say that The CW‘s Arrowverse will never quite be the same. Batwoman was the first solo series to show us exactly what that would look like, with an episode that brought some major changes for Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The episode ended with one major bombshell — just on the dawn of Kate and Elizabeth “Alice” Kane’s (Rachel Skarsten) birthday — and now we know a bit about where things will go next. The CW has released a preview for “A Very Un-Birthday Present”, the eleventh episode of the show’s first season.

The episode is expected to capitalize on the reveal from this week’s midseason premiere — that an alternate version of Beth survived the creation of the new multiverse and the dawn of “Earth-Prime”, who clearly has never been sent on the dark path to become Alice. It’s safe to say that doppelgangers completely changes the topography of Batwoman’s show – even as it’s become a key part of the Arrowverse thus far — which makes the twist all the more exciting.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in an interview last year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “A Very Un-Birthday Present” below!

“MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “An Un-Birthday Present” will debut on January 26.