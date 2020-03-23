When Will Batwoman Return With New Episodes?

The CW’s latest episode of Batwoman kept fans guessing through and through — and now another question surrounding the series is up in the air. Following the airing of tonight’s episode, “Through the Looking Glass”, the network did not air a preview or any confirmed info about when the next episode will air. The installment, which is titled “A Narrow Escape”, was originally solicited to air next Sunday, March 29th. While there is no current confirmation from the network to suggest otherwise, new episodes of many TV shows are currently up in the air due to production shutdowns tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will be on a hiatus for two more weeks, and are expected to return on Tuesday, April 7th. It is unclear at this point if The CW’s Sunday shows, Batwoman and Supergirl, will also take these weeks off, or will continue to air episodes when they were initially scheduled.

“A Narrow Escape” will see Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) dealing with an unforeseen challenge, when a familiar villain returns to Gotham to cause trouble. At the same time, Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is expected to be tested to her limits, something that recent events of the series have certainly been setting up. In this week’s installment, Alice was pushed to the brink after Kate betrayed her, locking her inside Arkham Asylum with Mouse (Sam Littlefield).

“Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward,” Skarsten recently told ComicBook.com. “She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we’re going to see Alice start to get really dark. That’s just about all I can tease, but hopefully, that’s enough.”

You can check out the synopsis for “A Narrow Escape” below!

“WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.