Batwoman: "Time Off For Good Behavior" Photos Released

After taking a brief hiatus this past week, Batwoman is set to return to The CW next Sunday — and it is safe to assume that it will be bringing a wallop of an episode. The recent events of the series, as well as the news that a "revamped" version of Kate Kane will be returning, have definitely stuck in fans' minds, and now it looks like we have an indication of where things are going next. The CW has released a batch of photos for "Time Off For Good Behavior", the tenth episode of the series' second season. The episode is expected to further feature the conflict between Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and Gotham's newest villain, Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). Along the way, there's sure to be more reveals regarding the return of Kate Kane (Wallis Day), who is seemingly being held captive and brainwashed by Sionis.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview last month. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "Time Off For Good Behavior" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD - As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Time Off For Good Behavior" will air on April 11th.