‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Beebo to Possibly Appear on Another Arrowverse Show

It looks like one Legends of Tomorrow fan-favorite has made their way through the multiverse.

YVRShoots recently snapped an on-set photo of Supergirl‘s fourth season, in which the series was setting up some sort of carnival. In one of the fair’s game booths was a series of stuffed animals — including, yes, furry pillows shaped like Beebo.

You can win a Beebo at #Supergirl‘s National City Fair set.

Filming in southeast False Creek today. pic.twitter.com/QEYZBwZWS0 — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) July 25, 2018

For the uninitiated, Beebo debuted in Legends‘ most recent midseason finale, as a sort of Tickle Me Elmo-inspired toy who had been zapped to the era of the Vikings. Fans responded so well to the cuddly creature that he briefly hopped over to an episode of The Flash, and ultimately returned in Legends‘ season finale to cuddle the evil Mallus to death.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

Even outside of appearing on TV, Beebo has made quite an impression, launching a hilarious Instagram takeover earlier this year. Last week, the Legends writing staff posted photos of a life-size Beebo costume on the way to San Diego Comic-Con, where Legends’ Gary Green (Adam Tshekman) donned the costume during the show’s panel.

Beebo appearing on Supergirl is probably a little unexpected to some Arrowverse fans, seeing as the series is set on a different “Earth” from Arrow, The Flash, and Legends. Still, the idea that even Earth-38 went through a “Cuddle Me Beebo” phase is honestly kind of a delight.

This appearance on Supergirl would mark the third Arrowverse show that Beebo has been a part of, leaving only Arrow and the various CW Seed streaming properties without the furry friend. But with Beebo expected to return in some capacity in Legends‘ fourth season, it sounds like fans will get to see the adorable character quite a bit.

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.