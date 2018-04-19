‘Birds of Prey’ Reportedly Prioritizing Batgirl And Harley Quinn

It doesn’t look like the DC Extended Universe plans to go away for quite some time. Justice League may not have drummed up the hype insiders had hoped for, but Warner Bros. will march on with a slew of new heroic flicks. Just this week, the studio’s Birds of Prey film tapped itself a director in Cathy Yen. And, if some new reports are correct, then that film will prioritize two DC Comics icons.

After all, isn’t is about time Batgirl got her on-screen due?

Recently, Variety reporter Justin Kroll took to social media to inform fans about the chatter he’s heard in regards to Birds of Prey. The movie, which is was scripted by Christina Hodson, is said to be a priority with Warner Bros. right now. Oh, and the film itself is prioritizing its inclusion of Harley Quinn and Batgirl.

Couple of BIRDS OF PREY tidbits I’ve learned since the Cathy has come on as director. There are two versions of script, only constant is Harley and Barbara Gordon in both. remaining characters different in both scripts. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 19, 2018

“Couple of BIRDS OF PREY tidbits I’ve learned since the Cathy has come on as director,” Kroll tweeted.

“There are two versions of script, only constant is Harley and Barbara Gordon in both. remaining characters different in both scripts,” he continued. “Also hearing slight possibility of SQUAD shooting almost immediately after the BIRDS OF PREY shoot.”

Right now, there is no word on whether any other DC heroines or vixens will show up in Birds of Prey. The two scripts floating around could contain any combination of characters, but it seems that Harley Quinn and Batgirl are their two consistent leads.

Of course, fans are shouldn’t be too surprised to hear about this focus. These two characters have been rumored for Birds of Prey since it was first announced, and the DCEU does have stock in Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie’s take on the vixen was well-received in Suicide Squad even though the film failed to impress as a whole. As for Batgirl, the heroine has yet to show up in the cinematic universe, but Hodson was just tapped to rewrite Batgirl for Warner Bros. Clearly, the studio saw something in the writer they wanted to develop, and her solid take on Batgirl for Birds of Prey could have done the trick.

Are you excited for Batgirl to make her big DCEU debut? How about Harley Quinn's comeback?

Birds of Prey currently does not have a release date, nor do any of the other films set to feature Harley Quinn. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.