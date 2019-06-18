New Birds of Prey Teaser Poster Debuts at CineEurope

The latest look at Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has officially arrived. Warner Bros. debuted an official teaser poster for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, as part of their presence at the CineEurope presentation. The promo art, which you can check out below, features the best look yet at the film’s already-released logo and Harley Quinn-themed graffiti.

New poster for “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” from CineEurope. ✨ pic.twitter.com/XxmwJ8SO4D — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) June 18, 2019

This marks just the latest bit of official marketing for the upcoming film, outside of a teaser video released when production began, and a series of Instagram photos of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“I think it’s exciting to be in a film that will hopefully reach a lot of people, and I think this one, in particular, is exciting because we’re trying to do something that hasn’t quite been done before in the superhero realm, in terms of it being really female-led in front of and behind the camera, and I think some of the ideas that they’re playing with are really new.” Winstead said in an interview late last year. “So that’s really exciting to me and the fact that might reach an audience on a wider level. So I’m really looking forward to that, to hopefully connecting with those fans, and hopefully makings something that is new to them but also does justice to the comic book heroes that they love so much.”

What do you think of the latest look at Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.