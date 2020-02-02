Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn Rallies the Gang In New Clip

The Birds of Prey assemble in a new clip from Birds of Prey (And the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The clip shows Black Mask, aka Roman Sionis’s men preparing to lay siege to where Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain are hiding out. Cassie thinks they’re after her, but Harley is quick to point out that Roman wants them all dead. The only way they’re getting out of this is by working together. The other Birds of Prey are reluctant at first, but they begrudgingly agree to join forces. You can watch the clip for yourself below.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the film’s premiere event, director Cathy Yan explained what sets Birds of Prey apart from other superhero team-up movies. “I watched all of them and they’re great references for me and I think what’s unique about this movie is that you spend so much time alone with all of these characters at first,” Yan said. “You get to know them, you understand that they have different goals actually and different arcs and it’s only kind of at the end that they come together and it’s not always, it’s more out of convenience than out of, like, the good of everyone’s heart, certainly for Harley and so I think that’s really nice. I think that it gives you time to really understand these characters separately before they team up and because of that like I think the collision of desires and wants and goals was really what was so fun about this movie.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis; and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra “Cass” Cain.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.