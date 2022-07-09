Black Adam: The Rock Reacts to Uli Latukefu’s Casting

✖

Black Adam is officially in production! Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock arrived in Atlanta to begin filming the movie, and Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge revealed a photo from his first day of shooting. There was also some new casting news to come out of the production this week when it was announced that Young Rock actor Uli Latukefu had been cast in an unknown role. Latukefu plays a younger version of Johnson on the NBC sitcom, which has folks wondering if he'll be taking up a similar role in Black Adam. Either way, The Rock is definitely excited to have him on board for another project.

"Raising a @teremana toast to this awesome news as @ulilatukefu is a special human being. He embodies relentless hard work and inspiring humility - and it’s my pleasure to welcome one of our #YoungRock stars to our production of #BlackAdam⚡️ Congratulations uso!! Can’t wait to see you shine and light up the big screen," Johnson wrote. You can check out the post below:

The Black Adam cast is also set to include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Big news came out last month when it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax). Recently, Johnson took to Instagram to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Black Adam is expected to be released sometime in 2022.