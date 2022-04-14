Black Adam Tie-In Comic Reveals a Golden Age Villain Exists in the DCEU

We’re gradually getting closer to the release of Black Adam, the long-awaited film that will finally bring Dwayne Johnson’s take on the character to the masses. As Black Adam has come to fruition, we’ve learned that Johnson’s character definitely won’t be alone in his adventure, with the project serving as the cinematic debut of the Justice Society of America. There is undoubtedly a lot of history surrounding the iconic DC superhero team — and as a new update surrounding the film’s tie-in comic reveals, that will include canonizing an obscure Golden Age villain.

The comic, which will be titled Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files, will spotlight each member of the movie’s team, beginning with Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). According to the official solicitation for the issue, “everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave?”

That’s right, the Black Adam tie-in comic will help canonize Gentleman Ghost, who has been a bizarre aspect of DC canon since the Golden Age, into the DC Films world. Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1947’s Flash Comics #88, Gentleman Ghost is initially a criminal who pretends to operate as a ghost, which puts him in the crosshairs of Hawkman and Hawkgirl. Post-Crisis, his lore was expanded upon, establishing him as a literal ghost doomed to become a highwayman and torment various heroes.

While it remains to be seen if Gentleman Ghost will actually appear in the Black Adam movie, the idea of him going toe-to-toe with Hodge’s version of Hawkman — and simply just existing within the DCEU — is definitely a pleasant surprise.

“There’s been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it’s very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia told Collider last year about Black Adam’s place in the wider DCEU. “Unfortunately, I can’t speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we’re very focused on building out this world we’re creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through.”

What do you think of the Black Adam tie-in comic weaving Gentleman Ghost into the DCEU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21st. Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 will be released wherever comic books are sold on July 5th.