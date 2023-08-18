Blue Beetle Star Xolo Mariduena Has Perfect Response to Fans Loving First Look at Costume

✖

Earlier today we got our first unofficial look at the costume for the upcoming Blue Beetle movie and it was pretty awesome. The costume itself is pretty accurate to the comics featuring the characters classic look unaltered. Fans were loving how perfect the costume was and now the films star Xolo Maridueña has come out with words of appreciation. Maridueña took to his Instagram story to thank the fans for their nice words.

In the Instagram story, the actor posted a selfie with the words "thanks for all the love on the suit." Maridueña seems very happy to get the chance to bring Jaime Reyes to life in Blue Beetle, and it's good that fans are being so receptive. You can check out the post below!

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. Marindueña revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. The Blue Beetle film is expected to follow Jaime Reyes, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Hamner, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.

