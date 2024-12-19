Creature Commandos Finally Reveals the Tragic (and Surprising) Truth About Weasel’s Origin

The fourth episode of Creature Commandos debuted on Max this week and it delivered another tragic origin story for one of its main characters. This time, Weasel was the focus of the flashbacks, and his story might be the saddest of them all. From the first time he was introduced in The Suicide Squad, Weasel was set up as this silly looking force of evil, having been locked up at Belle Reeve for murdering a bunch of children. Now, more than three years later, Creature Commandos has revealed the truth about Weasel’s crimes, and every fan will start looking at him a little bit differently.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Creature Commandos! Continue reading at your own risk…

As we learned in the new episode of Creature Commandos, Weasel was definitely involved in the deaths of several children, but it wasn’t actually his fault. In fact, Weasel was the one trying to save the children when they died.

Weasel was clearly an outcast and seen as a monster, but he was befriended by a group of kids at a local school. The children would play with him every day and made him feel loved, probably for the very first time. He became attached to them and felt protective over them.

One afternoon, the kids were playing with Weasel by the school when a man saw them and thought Weasel was trying to hurt the children. He called the police and went back to the school with a gun to try and “stop” Weasel. While he was away, the kids went into the empty school and accidentally started a fire. The man returned and started trying to get Weasel to leave, but the fire caused an explosion.

Weasel tried to get the children out, but he was doing so while being shot at. The man was convinced that Weasel was trying to steal the children. After many of the kids died, Weasel managed to make it to the exit with one little girl — the kid he was closest to of the whole bunch. The police stopped him and made him drop the girl, and his lack of communication skills kept him from telling them he was trying to save her. The fire continued and killed the little girl as the police focused their efforts on dragging Weasel into custody.

So all this time, Weasel has just been an innocent creature who wanted nothing more than to be loved. He had a group of friends that he had to watch die because authority figures couldn’t get past the way he looked. And he has spent years in prison for a horrifying crime he didn’t commit.

In other words, Weasel is a James Gunn character through and through. He’s an outcast deserving of redemption, though completely understood by the world around him. He’s a hero just waiting to be born.

New episodes of Creature Commandos debut on Max every Thursday.