Crisis on Infinite Earths Finale Night Poster Features The Anti-Monitor and The Spectre

The CW has released a new poster for the final night of their five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will end one week from today. The new image is a mirror to the first “Crisis” poster, but centering on darkness rather than light, with The Anti-Monitor and The Spectre taking up the most space and not a Superman to be seen. The poster’s tagline promises that “their worlds will never be the same,” as opposed to the previous poster that declared “It’s the end…of the worlds.” Even the posing of the primary figures is mirrored, with the Anti-Monitor standing with his hands raised up and pointed down, whereas The Monitor had stood with his palms up and arms at his sides.

In fact, that particular bit may give a little foreshadowing to a big moment from the comics. In the comics, anyone who had sought to view the creation of the multiverse had only seen a hand, holding a cluster of stars, poking into reality from the darkness. Ultimately, the final issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths saw the Anti-Monitor trying to force that hand back down through its hole and prevent the birth of the universe.

That bit of cosmic armwrestling took part between the Anti-Monitor and The Spectre, a cosmic being of nearly limitless power who serves as, essentially, God’s sword of vengeance in the DC Universe. It is the role of The Spectre which Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) took on at the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3” last month.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.