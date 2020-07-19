Dark Nights: Death Metal Reveals DC's Epic New Trinity Robot

✖

While we're only a few issues in, Dark Nights: Death Metal is shaping up to be a truly outrageous event. The ramifications of the event are already beginning to be felt within the DC universe, as various characters - and entire worlds - are sacrificed in the process. It's clear that the heroes of the DC universe will need all the help they can get to fight Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs (who is going by his new name, "The Darkest Knight") -- and it looks like they've found a pretty unconventional tool in that fight. Spoilers for Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 below! Only look if you want to know!

The third act of the issue saw the resistance traveling through the Arkham Wasteland, and trying to strategize how to enter New Apokolips to potentially fight The Batman Who Laughs. They arrived in a new bunker created by Batman, which was also used to hold machines created by the "Toymaster". As Wonder Woman remarked, Toymaster's last creation had been a "combining Justice League super-robot", which fans previously saw in Metal #1. She asked if the new creation was a more subtle evolution of that, but Batman said that wouldn't exactly be the case.

The issue ended with the creation rising up to the surface of the Arkham Wasteland, raising the attention of the bats flying in the sky. The creation was a stories-tall metal robot that mashed up the aesthetics of Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman. That's right. DC's "Trinity" of superheroes now has its own version of Voltron.

(Photo: DC Comics)

The new robot is certainly a commanding presence in these panels, even as its role in getting the resistance to New Apokolips remains unclear. Either way, it's definitely an unexpected addition to the already-bizarre world of Death Metal.

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Snyder said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

What do you think of Dark Nights: Death Metal debuting a giant Trinity-themed robot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.