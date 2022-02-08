DC Comics Teases New Justice League Members

The Justice League is dead; long live the Justice League. That seems to be the idea behind the latest tease from Joshua Williamson, the writer who is killing the Justice League in the upcoming final issue of the current Justice League comic book series. Williamson took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease a big announcement coming on Wednesday. He share an unlettered comic book page drawn by Daniel Sampere and colored by Alejandro Sánchez featuring a variety of DC Comics characters. His tweet hinted, “It’s about legacy…,” which seems to suggest that some of DC Comics’ many legacy heroes may be stepping up to become new Justice League members. You can see the page below.

The death of the Justice League in Justice League #75 is said to kick off the next big event for DC Comics when it goes on sale in April. The issue concludes the latest ongoing Justice League series, which launched in 2018 with Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Jorge Jimenez. Before Williamson, Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez had a high-profile run on the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been building to the ‘Death of the Justice League’ for the last year across the main line. I remember buying ‘Death of Superman’ 30 years ago,” Williamson says in a press release announcing the end of the series, referencing the Superman’s death at Doomsday’s hands in 1993’s Superman #75, “and now we have an opportunity to take that idea and go bigger with it. Justice League #75 allows us to showcase why the Justice League are comics’ greatest heroes as we show the aftermath of the loss against their biggest threat ever and its impact on the DCU.”

The issue’s artist, Rafe Sandoval, says, “Being able to draw the Justice League is always exciting, they are just the greatest superhero team of all time. We will see a great evil coming out of the darkness and more dark characters that will be revealed very soon. This book is just the starting point and fans do not want to be left behind and miss what is going to happen.”

DC Comics’ synopsis of Justice League #75 reads, “A new Dark Army made up of the DCU’s greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse and the best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back. In the end, the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them!”

Justice League #75 goes on sale on April 19th. Check back Wednesday for more coverage of Williamson’s big announcement.