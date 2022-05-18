DC Finally Makes a Beloved Batman: The Animated Series Character Canon

✖

The mythos of DC Comics is always changing in some specific ways, with new characters being introduced or remixed in some capacity. In addition to characters who initially premiere in comics, there have been a few key ones who have made their first appearances on television, especially within the world of animated series. This week's issue of Catwoman took one of those characters — a fan-favorite component of Batman: The Animated Series — and finally gave her a proper comic debut. Spoilers for Catwoman #43 from Tini Howard, Bengal, Jordie Bellaire, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The vast majority of the issue concerns Selina Kyle and Harley Quinn on a girl's trip, which Selina is hoping will help take her mind off of the feud with Black Mask. As the pair hash out their emotions, hang out in a seedy motel, and join a roller derby league, Selina becomes concerned that someone (possibly an associate of Black Mask) is trailing them. By the end of the issue, we seem to get our answer, and it's none other than Red Claw. Red Claw introduces herself, and tells Selina that she has "more to fear" from her than from any man.

This marks the first main canon comic appearance of Red Claw, who previously made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series. Voiced by Star Trek: Voyager and Orange Is the New Black's Kate Mulgrew, Red Claw is the mysterious leader of an international terrorist organization, who goes toe-to-toe with Batman and Catwoman on several accounts. The television appearances did not dive into Red Claw's origin or real name in any way, so it will be interesting to see whether or not future issues of Catwoman remedy that.

This isn't the only animated Batman villain to soon be heading into comics, with the iconic Batman: The Brave and the Bold baddie Music Meister making his first main canon appearance in an upcoming DC Pride story, in which Connor Hawke will come out as asexual.

