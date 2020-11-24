Titans: Starfire Trending After New Costume Reveal

HBO Max revealed the new costume for Titan's Starfire today and fans are loving the iconic character's new look for the upcoming third season of the DCTV series. The costume, designed by Laura Jean Shannon, was shared with concept art by Gina DeDomenico on social media today and gives Koriand'r/Starfire (played by Anna Diop) a look that is much more comics-accurate for the character with the suit seemingly taking cues from the character's Justice League Odyssey look.

The costume features an almost armored design with special attention to the shoulders, forearms, and knee plates done up with the character's iconic purple color scheme as well as accents of green. The new suit marks the first-ever physical super suit created for the character, which is timely as Season 3 of the series is expected to be a big one for the character, especially with the arrival of her sister, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis).

"We're planning a big season for Kory this year," series executive producer Gary Walker recently told TV Line. "The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny... all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

While Starfire's new suit certainly had some detractors online, many fans were excited for the new look as well as the upcoming major story for the fan-favorite character and were pretty vocal social media about both. So much so that Starfire became a trending topic on Twitter. Want to see what fans are saying? Read on for some of the praise that the new Season 3 Starfire costume is getting online and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date on HBO Max.