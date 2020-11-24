Titans: Starfire Trending After New Costume Reveal
HBO Max revealed the new costume for Titan's Starfire today and fans are loving the iconic character's new look for the upcoming third season of the DCTV series. The costume, designed by Laura Jean Shannon, was shared with concept art by Gina DeDomenico on social media today and gives Koriand'r/Starfire (played by Anna Diop) a look that is much more comics-accurate for the character with the suit seemingly taking cues from the character's Justice League Odyssey look.
The costume features an almost armored design with special attention to the shoulders, forearms, and knee plates done up with the character's iconic purple color scheme as well as accents of green. The new suit marks the first-ever physical super suit created for the character, which is timely as Season 3 of the series is expected to be a big one for the character, especially with the arrival of her sister, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis).
"We're planning a big season for Kory this year," series executive producer Gary Walker recently told TV Line. "The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny... all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."
While Starfire's new suit certainly had some detractors online, many fans were excited for the new look as well as the upcoming major story for the fan-favorite character and were pretty vocal social media about both. So much so that Starfire became a trending topic on Twitter. Want to see what fans are saying? Read on for some of the praise that the new Season 3 Starfire costume is getting online and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date on HBO Max.
"Perfection"
prevnext
Que perfeição 😍😍#DCTitans #TitansSeason3 #dcfcfans #Starfire https://t.co/rr85ZCPd2I— Douglas Reis (@Douglas34235675) November 24, 2020
OMG
prevnext
😍🤩❤
Omg!! pic.twitter.com/1NTyjzn2ow— Sweetpotatopie&Mac&cheese only🍷☕📕🤔 (@JacksonBrittsny) November 24, 2020
Hype
prevnext
Man how cool is the new titans Starfire design. That's pretty hype. I really like Titans so it's good to see it getting some attention.— a big softy (@SRattleballs) November 24, 2020
BOMB AF
prevnext
OMG 😱😱😱!!!!! Finally Starfire gets A Suit 🤩🤩🤩 Ive been waiting for this moment for so long !!!!! But I really wish her hair stayed red & orange but other than that Anna still looks Bomb As FUCK 😍😍😍!!!!! https://t.co/6NX13l88sp— THE ANTI-H£R0 301 (@JayGonzalez301) November 24, 2020
Thank you!
prevnext
STARFIRE LOOKS SO GOOD THANK YOU— I JUS WANNA BE APPRECIATED (@blondedwh0re) November 23, 2020
Power Ranger-esque
prevnext
I think this new Starfire costume looks incredible, but at the same time it reminds of the 2017 Power Ranger movie costumes. pic.twitter.com/JdC7zeiGAV— Scott Stofenberg (@ComicExplorer32) November 23, 2020
Solid
prevnext
Say what you will about Titans but their costume design so far has been solid. That starfire costume looks good— Brolivia Dope (@superay88) November 23, 2020
Loving this
prevnext
Loving this costume! Honestly @TheAnnaDiop ‘s Starfire is my favourite part of Titans 💜 https://t.co/GCsqt1dhTp— Jenzi (@_Jenzi_) November 23, 2020
Time for a good story for Kory!
prevnext
Now that they’ve done a good job with Starfire’s costume, please also do a fantastic job in terms of the storytelling as well! Y’all better not sideline her again! 😡 After all, she’s a core member of Titans. Also, can we pull the focus to these peeps as well! pic.twitter.com/ZJbGWdfWjk— Bella 👒 (@bellarenoir) November 23, 2020
Starfire is HERE
prev
STARFIRE IS HERE pic.twitter.com/zTaJdOS23P— luís (@korystroy) November 23, 2020