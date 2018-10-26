‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Justice League’ Getting New 4K Steelbooks

Warner Bros. will re-release the 4K versions of Wonder Woman and Justice League as Best Buy exclusive steelbooks featuring artwork new to the U.S. on November 6.

Gal Gadot’s Amazon warrior graces the cover for Wonder Woman, while the new Justice League cover boasts the insignias of Wonder Woman, Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Both steelbooks are now available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy for $29.99 each.

Both covers are imported from Blu-ray steelbooks originally released in Italy when each film first made their disc debuts in 2017 and 2018, respectively, marking the first time these covers adorn U.S. releases. Best Buy previously released two comic book-inspired steelbooks for both Wonder Woman and Justice League, with the latter featuring cover artwork by famed DC Comics artist Jim Lee.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment was among the earliest adopters of the 4K format, releasing DC Extended Universe installments Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad on 4K in 2016. Warners re-released the complete line of DCEU canon with uniform covers in standard packaging earlier this month.

4K offers content in 3840 x 2160 pixels compared to the 1920 x 1080 pixels capability of standard Blu-ray disc. UHD discs often include High Dynamic Range, or HDR, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors — making it the go-to pick for home theater enthusiasts and movie collectors alike.

Wonder Woman lassoed up $821 million at the worldwide box office in 2017, giving Warner Bros. its first DCEU entry with a “fresh” critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Justice League grossed just $657 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing performer following Batman v Superman ($873m), Suicide Squad ($746m) and Man of Steel ($668m).

It is not yet known if the studio intends to move forward on a Justice League sequel, focusing for now on upcoming solo standalones for Aquaman, Shazam (Zachary Levi), Flash, Batman, Supergirl, and the now in-the-works Wonder Woman sequel. Also up at bat is the all-girl gang movie centered around Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Birds of Prey.

Best Buy releases the new Wonder Woman and Justice League 4K steelbooks November 6.