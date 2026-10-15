DC’s Animated Mister Miracle Series Finds Its Heroes in Hunger Games, Station Eleven Stars

DC Studios has found its Mister Miracle and Big Barda. Josh Hutcherson, best known for The Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy’s, will play Scott Free in the upcoming animated series, with Mackenzie Davis from Station Eleven taking on the role of Big Barda. Mister Miracle will adapt Tom King and Mitch Gerads’ award-winning DC Comics story about a married couple attempting to live a normal life amidst a cosmic war between gods.

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During an interview with IGN, DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran confirmed the casting, stating that King wrote all eight episodes and will serve as showrunner after previously working on Lanterns. Hutcherson and Davis will join Nathan Fillion, who was announced as continuing the role of Green Lantern Guy Gardner. James Gunn has previously discussed using the same actors for both animated and live-action DCU projects, raising the possibility that Hutcherson and Davis will eventually play their characters in live action.

Davis and Hutcherson Are Bringing Jack Kirby’s New Gods to Life

Created by Jack Kirby in 1971, Mister Miracle follows Scott Free, the son of New Genesis ruler Highfather, who was traded to Darkseid as part of a peace treaty and raised on Apokolips by the cruel Granny Goodness. There, he encountered Big Barda, one of Darkseid’s elite Female Furies. The couple eventually escaped to Earth, married, and tried to live a normal life together. King and Gerads’ Mister Miracle is a twelve-issue comic about Scott’s depression and trauma, and the couple’s struggles during yet another war between New Genesis and Apokolips. Darkseid’s pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation is the cosmic backdrop, but the story is surprisingly personal, about marriage and survival. The comic won the 2019 Eisner Award for Best Limited Series.

Davis brings considerable dramatic and action experience to Big Barda. She played the brilliant but difficult programmer Cameron Howe in Halt and Catch Fire and a pandemic survivor in the acclaimed Station Eleven. She also packed on muscle and underwent months of physical training to play a cybernetically enhanced soldier in Terminator: Dark Fate. Between those performances, Davis has demonstrated both the emotional range and physical presence needed to play one of DC’s most formidable warriors. Hutcherson almost became a superhero in 2010, when he auditioned for the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man. He filmed an elaborate screen test featuring a fight with high school bullies, complete with stunt choreography and backflips, but Andrew Garfield eventually got the part. Hutcherson later admitted that losing the role was heartbreaking, but he landed The Hunger Games soon after. You can view his Spider-Man audition video below:

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Guy Gardner Could Connect Mister Miracle to the Larger DCU

Guy Gardner, played by Nathan Fillion, formerly worked with Scott Free and Big Barda as members of the Justice League International, the superhero team that inspired Maxwell Lord’s Justice Gang in Superman. Although Guy did not appear in King’s original comic, his inclusion reunites Mister Miracle with a former JLI teammate and introduces another familiar face from James Gunn’s DCU to the series. Guy’s appearance is especially intriguing after the Lanterns season finale, in which John Stewart claimed responsibility for Earth and left Guy to patrol the rest of Sector 2814. With Guy now protecting worlds beyond Earth, his participation in a cosmic conflict between New Genesis and Apokolips makes a lot more sense.

Mister Miracle sees Hutcherson get another opportunity to play a superhero after narrowly missing out on Spider-Man over 15 years ago. Davis, meanwhile, is given a character whose combination of physical strength and emotional complexity appears tailor-made for her abilities. It’s unclear whether either actor will eventually bring these characters to life in live-action, but DC Studios has assembled a promising cast for one of Jack Kirby’s most unusual superheroes.