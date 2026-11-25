It’s an absolute no-brainer that Warner Bros. would have at least met with David Fincher about a Batman movie. He is, after all, a director known for darkness and urban crime, and as he confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, there was a meeting. It was, as he describes it, a brief one, as his suggestions might have been too dark. “Batman was, you know, they asked me, and I was kind of like, ‘I mean, if this, this, this,’ and they were like, ‘Thank you very much.’” he said. When pressed on what those “Ifs” were, he pivoted to the movie that ultimately did employ most of them.

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“I think what Matt [Reeves] did with the last one was kind of what I was pitching in 19-whatever,” he said. “It’s just about how sinister and how brackish we could we could make that world.” Considering that Paul Dano’s version of the Riddler, and the grimy urban Gotham, reminded many viewers of Fincher’s Seven, this should hardly come as a surprise.

David Fincher’s Takes on Batman Are Both Surprising and Not

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Fincher’s further explanation comes with a bit of historical irony, though. “Remember when Tim Burton’s movie came out, people thought it was dark, you know, you look at it now, it looks like, I mean, you could buy that wallpaper at Kmart. It is like the Adam West, it’s colorful, it’s playful.” At the time, of course, Burton’s 1989 movie was meant to be a clean break from the campy ’60s Batman, with fans initially protesting the casting of Michael Keaton because he was known as a comedian. Burton’s vision, however, was arguably no more realistic, with its German expressionist and noir roots every it as stylized as the Bif! Pow! Zap! of the TV show. After noting that he doesn’t think anyone has ever really gotten Batman perfect, though, David Fincher pays respect to the ’89 version after all when asked who the best Batman is.

“I think the best Batman has been Michael Keaton because what he really did with…that first movie worked for me because of Michael Keaton saying, when he’s trying to explain…You’re seeing this is the psychotic break and the guy’s trying, and I’ve always loved that. I’ve always thought that was, you know, I had high hopes for Val Kilmer and I was like, ‘What the f**k?’ Well, that was the wrong fit. I love Val Kilmer. I mean, don’t get me wrong, but wrong.” For a director whose reputation is one of specificity and perfectionism, his word choice is a bit all-over, but this is the scene Fincher seems to be talking about in regards to Keaton:

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With DC Studios now seeming to operate by the unwritten guideline of whether grandma would like it, Fincher probably won’t get asked to do a Batman film again any time soon. James Gunn was seemingly moving towards a Bat-family concept with The Brave and the Bold, fitting his usual formula of superheroes as broken people who make found families. After many years of Batman as loner, a lot of merchandise money has been left on the table for the likes of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and all the rest. A safer, more paternal Batman is most likely in the cards now.

Would you rather see a David Fincher Batman, though? Leave us your manifesto on the subject in comments.