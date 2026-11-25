In theory, box office and awards shouldn’t have any correlation, but in practice, the higher profile movies often do better; regardless, Supergirl just got shortlisted for the Best Visual Effects Oscar, which even most of its critics might admit it has a shot at. After all, another widely disliked DC movie, Suicide Squad, actually won an Oscar for Best Hair and Make-up. There are 20 movies in all on the shortlist, as reported in Variety; some, like the live-action Moana remake, are even less popular than Supergirl. Most have fantasy or sci-fi elements, with The Mosquito Bowl and Heart of the Beast standing out as more realistic.

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Supergirl is set almost entirely in outer space, on alien worlds and a floating space city. It features a main character who can convincingly fly and shoot heat vision, and her lovable pet dog who isn’t actually there on set. Thought the main villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, is just a tall, pierced guy in armor, the rest of the story is full of aliens, including one that defecates snack food. (Where’s that souvenir popcorn bucket?)

Supergirl Faces Tough Oscar Competition

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

The frontrunners for the award are probably Godzilla Minus Zero, since its predecessor won; Project Hail Mary, which boasted that its special effects were mainly practical, and featured a puppet co-lead; Dune: Part Three, which closes out a beloved trilogy that was begun by a multi Oscar-winner; and possibly Wildwood, if the voters decide that animation can be its own special effect. Marvel superhero movies in contention include Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday; Star Wars has The Mandalorian and Grogu. On the cheaper end of the spectrum, the infinite seeming locations of Backrooms have Kane Parsons’ breakthrough feature in contention.

Notably not in contention is Masters of the Universe, which Amazon-MGM declined to submit for awards consideration, though their other Nicholas Galitzine-starring movie, The Sheep Detectives, is shortlisted. Presumably they want Project Hail Mary to be the big sci-fi epic they put their might behind; we can probably expect Warner Bros. to likewise focus on Dune rather than Supergirl, but they at least gave both a shot. The Hindu religious epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, domestically distributed by Sony, made the shortlist, as, inevitably, did The Odyssey. Dystopias are represented by Digger and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, while Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day mixed reality and aliens.

Rounding up the top twenty is Whalefall, which convincingly simulated the inside of a whale’s stomach. Most, if not all of us, will never know firsthand how accurate its re-creation is or is not, but it certainly beats the live-action Pinocchio movie from Disney+ that came out a couple years ago. Supergirl isn’t likely to win, or even make the final five — as a space movie, Project Hail Mary is more of a fave; as a superhero movie, Spider-Man is way more popular. Still, given the negativity the movie faced — so much so that David Krumholtz decided to take a pause from acting — even this consideration is a win.

Are you happy to see Supergirl get some respect from the Academy? Fly into comments below with your thoughts.