DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Showrunner Teases a Powerless Zari in Possible Season 8

Last month, Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow wrapped up and with the season’s end so did the journey for one the time traveling heroes Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) departed the Legends, with Zari (Tala Ashe) giving him her totem so that he has the ability to come and go as he pleases when it comes to visiting the other Zari inside the Totem — which is promptly where he goes to stay. Without her totem, the Legends’ Zari would be powerless, and it turns out that, should The CW series be renewed for Season 8, that’s exactly what’s in store.

Series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu told TVLine that, if DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is renewed, the next season will see Zari without her totem powers, but she won’t exactly be powerless. The character will be leaning into a different sort of power to be a different kind of superhero going forward.

“We don’t want her to have superpowers anymore,” Shimizu said. “It feels like Zari is a different kind of superhero and someone who’s going to have to discover a different kind of power that she’s already started tapping into. Her incredible kindness and empathy, and her willingness to go above and beyond to help somebody in need, really is her superpower and we want to show all the ways to celebrate that as her story continues. She’s not someone who needs to blow down doors or to send hurricanes after people — that didn’t feel right for her anymore — which is why she so willingly parts with it at the end of this season.”

Series executive producer Phil Klemmer also previously told ComicBook.com that Zari will be a central figure in a potential Season 8. Klemmer said that he feels Zari is “destined to be the firebrand” going forward.

“I feel like Zari is destined to be the firebrand next season, because she’s found her north star, and I don’t think she’s in any mood for somebody to try to tell her that she’s been doing it all wrong, when she’s just discovered for the first time in her life, what she really wants to be doing,” Klemmer said. “I can’t wait to see Zari kick some ass, and I don’t think that’s necessarily just in a superhero way. I think she’s a formidable woman who, when she redirects her powers, she’s unstoppable. Now that she doesn’t have followers to attend to, I think she’s going to be a force of nature.”

As for Season 8, thus far, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hasn’t yet been renewed. Late last month, The CW gave early renewals to several of its series, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, Riverdale, All-American, Nancy Drew, and Walker. Other series, including not just Legends, but Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Legacies, and more, have not yet had their fates revealed — something that prompted Batwoman fans to take to social media recently in an attempt to show fan demand for the show’s return. Decisions on these series are expected to be announced closer to the network’s upfronts later this spring.

