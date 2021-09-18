DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Eight” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Summer School: Chapter Eight”, the eighth episode of DC’s Stargirl’s second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 28th. This week, things took a turn for the worse in Blue Valley when, after a confrontation between Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Injustice Society and Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl’s Justice Society of America, not only did Isaac Bowin end up dead and it appears that Cindy was also killed, but Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) ended up free of the Black Diamond. That means the chilling dark entity is now loose in the real world and stopping it will be no easy task. Things are only going to get more complicated, however, as the JSA has further issues of their own.



According to the recently-released synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eight”, things start to fall apart for Rick (Cameron Gellman) while Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes Eclipso’s latest target.



“Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society,” series creator Geoff Johns said of Eclipso previously. “There’s these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That’s what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over.”



You can read on for the official episode synopsis and photos below.



DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Eight” airs Tuesday, September 28th.

Synopsis

“SECOND CHANCES – With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper.”

