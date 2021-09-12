DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Seven” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Summer School: Chapter Seven”, the seventh episode of DC’s Stargirl’s second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 21st. Last season on the series, Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) had perhaps the most difficult time of all of the young heroes of the Justice Society of America. She not only witnessed the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry’s death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. Her actions have weighed heavily on Yolanda and in the upcoming episode, that weight will be too much, prompting her to make a “heartbreaking” decision.



Not seen in the photos, the episode will guest star Baker, who is reprising his role as Brainwave. It’s not clear exactly how he will appear but given the threat that Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) presents, this season, there’s a good chance that the terrifying villain may have something to do with exacerbating Yolanda’s guilt and distress.



“She’s questioning her worthiness, she doesn’t know if she deserves to be Wildcat, because in her mind ‘Ted Grant didn’t kill anybody, I killed Brainwave and I can’t tell anybody, I can’t tell the other members of the JSA,’” Monreal told Yahoo. “There’s a little trauma from that. It’s eating her up inside.”



She added, “I definitely do run into Eclipso,” Monreal said. “He feeds off pain and misery, that just makes him grow. Our pain, he loves it, he eats it all up and Nick Tarabay, who plays him, does a phenomenal job.”



You can check out the episode synopsis below as well as photos from the episode. DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Seven” airs Tuesday, September 21st.

Yolanda faces her past.

“When the guilt over Brainwave’s (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne.”

