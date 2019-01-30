‘Doom Patrol’ Teases Elasti-Woman From Glamour to Grotesque

The next live-action DC Universe TV series, Doom Patrol, is set to debut in just a few weeks and now fans are getting a new look at Elasti-Woman as she goes from glamorous to grotesque in a new teaser.

In the teaser, which was shared by the Doom Patrol Twitter account on Friday along with teasers for other characters such as Robotman and Crazy Jane, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) is shown as both a fabulous and glam movie star as well as her stretchy, somewhat melted-looking self. You can check the transformative promo below.

From glamour to grotesque, Elasti-Woman and the #DCUDOOMPATROL are getting ready for their close-ups. Premieres February 15th, only on #DCUNIVERSE. pic.twitter.com/2ML0mxysM3 — Doom Patrol (@DoomPatrolDCU) January 25, 2019

In comics, Elasti-Woman (real name Rita Farr) was an up-and-coming Hollywood actress as well as Olympic swimming gold medalist. After being exposed to a strange, toxic volcanic gas while filming in Africa, Rita discovers that her body has forever been altered in that she can expand or shrink her body at will. On Doom Patrol Rita, as introduced in the “Doom Patrol” episode of Titans, has a similar origin, though it’s explained that her exposure to the toxic gas also left her cells unstable making it difficult for her to hold her human form — hence her melting in the promos.

Doom Patrol is just one of several new shows launching on DC Universe in 2019. It will be joined this year by Swamp Thing, Stargirl, and the animated Harley Quinn series. You can check out the official synopsis of Doom Patrol below.

“A re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

“Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol premieres on February 15th, with new episodes airing every Friday on DC Universe.