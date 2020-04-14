Here’s What Oscar Isaac Could Look Like as Deathstroke

The first photos for the Dune reboot have been arriving throughout this week, providing audiences with the first look at Denis Villeneuve’s take on the iconic sci-fi novel. Each of the photos warranted a pretty passionate response from fans, one photo in particular – spotlighting Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides – took that to a whole other level. The picture shows Isaac wearing metal armor while looking directly at the camera, and it quickly led to some pretty inspired fan art. BossLogic recently shared his take on the photo, which imagines Isaac as DC’s Slade Wilson/Deathstroke.

Honestly, it’s pretty easy to see the comparison, especially given the silhouette of the Dune armor and Isaac’s salt-and-pepper beard. And as those who have read Dune know, both Deathstroke and Leto have some significantly-tragic stories.

As it stands right now, it’s unclear when we’ll next see Deathstroke in live-action, as the character has undergone an interesting evolution over the past few years. In addition to arcs on Arrow and Titans, Deathstroke was set to have some sort of a solo movie, which was rumored to be directed by The Raid‘s Gareth Evans. This became a bit closer to happening when Joe Manganiello was officially cast as Deathstroke, and appeared onscreen in Justice League‘s post-credits scene.

“I had a phone call which I think was publicized a bit, about Deathstroke with DC. We talked about that before, we had a few conversations,” Evans confirmed with ComicBook.com in 2018. “One of the guys at DC and at Warner Brothers, one with Joe, who has been on the character for some time now, who is super passionate about that character, by the way. I’ve never met anyone who knows more about their character.”

“Nothing really went beyond those conversations. I haven’t heard anything for a really long time,” the director added. “To be honest, every time I see an article written I keep wanting to ask, ‘Okay, what is it you guys know that I don’t know?’ Because I haven’t heard anything for a good while yet. So I don’t know if that will ever come back full circle at some point. But I know I haven’t had any conversation about that project for a long time now.”

