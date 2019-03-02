Emma Watson Shares Photo of Herself as Wonder Woman

Emma Watson has secured a place in the pop culture pantheon through her role as Harry Potter‘s Hermione Granger, but it looks like she isn’t afraid to embody another beloved female character.

Watson recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram account, in which she is dressed in a Wonder Woman Halloween costume while posed next to Yoda. You can check out the post — which also plugs her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf — below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some, this photo of Watson as Wonder Woman will surely be a delight, as the internet has wondered when she will join the world of comic book movies. The various “fancasts” for Watson have ranged quite a bit, from DC’s Poison Ivy and Batgirl to Marvel’s Spider-Woman and Jean Grey.

While it’s unclear if and when Watson would enter the comic book movie realm, she certainly has a passion for positive female representation in genre movies, something that started with Hermione.

“Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets,” Watson said in an interview last year. “Hermione finds a way to wield her intelligence and becomes really the leader in this group of two other boys and that’s kind of the role that she assumes. Harry is much more intuitive. Ron is just along for the ride. Hermione is the one with the plan. She’s in control.”

“If I asked a young boy what superhero they looked up to, I feel a lot fewer would say a female one than in reverse, which is a shame because I feel like we need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men,” Watson said. “I think that’s starting to slowly change, but it is something that does actively need to be addressed.”

What do you think of Watson’s photo as Wonder Woman? What role would you like to see her play in a comic book movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.