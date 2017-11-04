Fan Trailer Friday – Justice League Unites The Seven

Many were pleased with the footage Warner Bros. and DC unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con for their upcoming Justice League film, but there’s always a way to make it better right?

YouTube user Comic Contemplations decided to give it a try and created a Justice League trailer with a much grander scope. Using footage from The Flash, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Injustice. Characters like Steppenwolf, Darkseid, and Mera all make appearances, and hopefully, these characters are all included (or at least hinted at in Darkseid’s case) in the debut trailer from the anticipated film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full trailer above.

MORE FAN TRAILER FRIDAY: Injustice Gods Among Us Gives Epic A Whole New Meaning / Godzilla Vs. Kong / The Last Of Us Logan Trailer / Mystery Of The Batman / Harry Potter The Gathering Storm / Max Payne Retribution / Beauty And The Hulk / Avengers Flashpoint Paradox Trailer

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

MORE: Ben Affleck Made Young Fan’s Day By Visiting Them In Hospital / Fan Video Unpacks DC Movies Character Problem / This Is What Jeff Bridges Could Look Like As Darkseid / 3D Rendering Of Batman Cowl Surfaces / Ben Affleck Reveals What He Learned From Batman V Superman / Justice League Costumes Closer Look and Analysis / New Justice League Photo Officially Released In High Resolution / Henry Cavill Sent Touching Gifts To Thank The Justice League Crew / Justice League May Show Arkham Asylum / Justice League: Batman And Superman To Argue Over Leadership /Ben Affleck On Directing Batman: ‘We’re Good And Going’ / Ben Affleck On How Long It Will Take To Get The Batman Ready For Launch