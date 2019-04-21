Gal Gadot Photo May Reveal ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Key Location

We still don’t know much about the highly anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman, which will see the heroic Amazon fighting in a more complex world in the ’80s. Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to debut this winter, but was pushed back to the summer of 2020 to get more polish. And while plot details remain under wraps, star Gal Gadot might have inadvertently revealed a key scene in the new movie.

Gadot met with young children involved in the Light of Hope organization, posing with them on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 and praising the charity for its work aiding families and young people battling cancer. But the location of the set photo rings some major bells.

Perhaps Warner Bros. Pictures is keeping the film’s real title a secret for fear of spoilers: Diana Prince Goes to Washington. Well, the cat’s out of theban now, and we’re left wondering why Wonder Woman is visiting the White House.

Perhaps she’s fighting to protect the interests of the U.S. government? Maybe she’s now a diplomat for Themyscira? Perhaps there’s an assassination plot she must foil? We won’t find out for a while, unfortunately, because of the movie’s delay.

Producer Charles Roven explained the reasoning behind the big delay, confirming that the film isn’t having issues behind the scenes but director Patty Jenkins is making the most out of the extra time.

“We always wanted the date that we are on right now,” Roven explained. “The studio felt that until their slate for the year before came together—and they had an amazing end of 2018—that they needed to have a big what I call aircraft carrier, a ‘tentpole’, in [2019]. We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show [I Am the Night] and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019.”

Added Roven, “We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time.’”

We’ll see what Diana’s doing in the White House when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.

