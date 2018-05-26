Gal Gadot Praises Madame Tussauds’ Wonder Woman Statue

It must be surreal to see your likeness captured in wax, even for a superhero like Gal Gadot, but evidently, Madame Tussaud’s take on Wonder Woman deserves plenty of praise.

Gadot, who will reprise the role of Diana Prince in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, had a chance to see her new Madame Tussauds figure in the Justice League: A Call For Heroes experience in Orlando Florida. She shared an up-close video of Wonder Woman and had nothing but positive things to say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you look in my eyes long enough I might blink. 😉 Such an honor! Thank you so much #MadameTussauds 🙅🏻‍♀️ @TussaudsOrlando”

The praise makes sense, as it is an absurdly dead-on likeness to Gadot, and as you can see in the video even features some extra effects that showcase the power of her powerful bracelets. Superman actor Henry Cavill also had the chance to see his Madame Tussauds Superman wax figure in a new video, and he could not have have been more pleased.

All of these are part of a Justice League special exhibition, which tasks the League with defending Gotham City and Metropolis from Lex Luthor and LexCorp.

“Fans have never come this close to the action,” said James Paulding, General Manager. “Madame Tussauds Orlando, together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have created a Justice League experience you have to see to believe – from the unbeatable roster of DC Super Heroes to the sensational, hi-tech experiences.”

There are areas that focus on Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, whose section will have guests helping to destroy LexCorp’s formidable technology that has disabled the city. By harnessing their inner super power, guests will be able to emit a powerful blast from Wonder Woman’s gauntlets to weaken LexCorp’s control over the city.

The Justice League: A Call for Heroes is open to the public at Madame Tussauds of Orlando right now, and will be available in the Sydney at a later date.

Fans can see Wonder Woman and Justice League on home video, while Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21. Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.