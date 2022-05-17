Gotham Knights Reveals Official Logo for The CW Series

✖

The logo for The CW's Gotham Knights DC Comics series has surfaced online. The CW may have canceled a slew of its DC original programs – Naomi, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman – but Gotham Knights survived with a series order. Gotham Knights is set in the Batman Universe but features a story where the Dark Knight is dead and a group of legacy characters strives to keep the mantle alive. The series now joins The Flash and Superman & Lois as the only remaining DC shows on The CW. Now, a new Twitter account gives a look at the Gotham Knights logo.

A Twitter account named @TheCW_GothamK was created in February and displays the logos for The CW and Gotham Knights, along with an expected release window of 2023. The logo allows fans to hopefully not confuse the live-action Gotham Knights from the upcoming video game from WB Games Montréal and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

(Photo: Gotham Knights/Twitter)

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

