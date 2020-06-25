DC Teases a Big Harley Quinn Announcement for Friday

✖

Out of all the characters that are currently in DC Comics' arsenal, fans have grown especially fond of Harley Quinn. The antihero has garnered a profound popularity across movies, TV, comics, and more -- and it sounds like she still has a trick or two up her sleeve. On Thursday, DC's official Twitter account shared a new image of Harley brandishing her iconic hammer, with dialogue teasing that "somethin' big is coming" and that Harley is "droppin' the hammer tomorrow".

Harley’s got something for all you knuckleheads TOMORROW ♦ pic.twitter.com/8a83fSVW79 — DC (@DCComics) June 25, 2020

Fans have already taken to social media to speculate about what this could be, whether its news about DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series getting renewed for a third season, a tease for the long-rumored Suicide Squad game, or some tease for the next big Harley film (although, realistically, all of those announcements might not be coming until the DC Fandome convention in August). Another theory has been that this could be teasing an announcement for a new Harley Quinn comic series, given that her current ongoing is set to end with #75. The fact that Daniel Kibblesmith, a comic writer whose work includes Black Panther vs. Deadpool, Lockjaw, and Loki, retweeted the news certainly might fuel that speculation even more.

“I love Harley Quinn,” Christina Hodson, who wrote the recent blockbuster Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), previously told ComicBook.com. “I've always loved Harley. I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities.”

“She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she's also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with,” Hodson added. “Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It's such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with.”

What Harley Quinn news do you hope is teased tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

