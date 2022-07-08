Harley Quinn: New Season 3 Poster Released

The long-awaited third season of Harley Quinn is premiering on HBO Max later this month, and the show's creators have been teasing a lot of fun. Ahead of the premiere, you can check out the first episode of the show's first season for free online as well as some free tie-in comics that were written by Tee Franklin. Today, the official Instagram account for Harley Quinn shared a new poster for the upcoming season.

"Sometimes two wrongs make a right 😌," the Harley Quinn account wrote. "July 28 can't come soon enough! 😍," the official DC account replied. You can check out the post below:

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. Reports have indicated that Season 3 will include a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

Harley Quinn showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern previously told ComicBook.com that Season 3 will cover a lot of things, including Harley and Ivy's budding relationship.

"I definitely think we are going to see Gordon grapple with his, how should I say it, his low approval in Gotham city and the low approval of the police department in Gotham city," Halpern said. "I think we're going to see... we're going to dive a little more into Ivy's life and then history. Origins. I think we're going to do that. I think those are really the only two things we've really kind of hit on so far in our preliminary discussions that were like, 'Yes, definitely want to do those things'"

He continued, "I know we don't want to do a 'Are they going to break up, or are they not going to break up?' thing. I don't think we want this to be the stakes of the season. I think we want to see... I mean, there'll be obviously be conflict and tensions between the two of them when certain things go wrong. But I don't think we want that to be... we spent two years playing that, or two seasons, I don't think we want to do that for a third season. So that's what we don't want to do."

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will premiere on HBO Max on July 28th.