Young Justice May Be Another Casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery's Cost-Cutting Moves

Warner Bros. has been cleaning up house since their merger with Discovery, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav doesn't appear to be playing any games. The studio recently canceled their Batgirl movie that was originally supposed to premiere on HBO Max in 2023, and series like Titans and Doom Patrol will likely be canceled after their upcoming seasons. Now, it's even trickling down to the animation side of things with Young Justice waiting for a season five renewal. Previously, Young Justice producer Greg Weisman revealed that a season five renewal wasn't a matter of "when" but "if" and now it seems that the producers definitely knew a little more than he let on. During a new report, TV Line revealed that the streaming service had only ordered one season of the series with season four with no current plans for a fifth season.

"HBO Max from go had only ordered a single season of the onetime Cartoon Network and DC Universe series, and that plan has not changed," TV Line revealed. "There are currently no plans for a Season 5, I am told."

The Young Justice: Phantoms storyline will continue in DC's Young Justice: Targets digital series. The super-teams band together to rescue Queen Perdita while Green Arrow and Black Canary struggle to stay alive after being poisoned and left comatose after Perdita's abduction.

"It's been terrific working with Christopher Jones again on another Young Justice comic, and I'm really excited for the fans to read Young Justice: Targets," said Weisman. "It's a fully canon six-issue mini-series, picking up right where Young Justice: Phantoms left off, with plenty of action, nearly our entire cast, and multiple new revelations."

"It's been an amazing journey years after working with Greg Weisman on Young Justice comics, getting the opportunity to help create storyboards for the most recent season of the TV show, and now returning to produce more comics," said artist Christopher Jones. "Between my growth as an artist and the fabulous color by Jason Wright I think these are the best-looking comics I've ever had a hand in creating. I love getting to help tell the stories of these characters, and I can't wait for fans to see where things go after Young Justice: Phantoms."

All four seasons of Young Justice are exclusively streaming on HBO Max!

What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!