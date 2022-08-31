Harley Quinn Producer Teases Season 4 Release Date





Harley Quinn's producer is already teasing Season 4's release date. Earlier today, HBO Max announced that fans could look forward to another set of hijinks with Harlivy on the streaming platform. Patrick Schumacker jointed the celebration online as people were thrilled to hear that the app would be keeping one of its biggest crowd-pleasers around. Harley Quinn really started swinging for the fenced this season. A former DC Universe standout, it has parlayed that critical acclaim into being one of HBO Max's most reliable shows. It remains to be seen what the plan is beyond Season 4, but fans should be elated that it has managed to elude some of the other cuts that have plagued the platform in recent weeks. Check out Schumacker's post for yourself down below.

Both executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker had some words after today's announcement, "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," wrote Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max in a statement..

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation added, "Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out."

When do you think Harley Quinn Season 4 will drop? Let us know down in the comments!