‘Veronica Mars’ Star Rico Colantoni Directs ‘Die Hard’-Inspired ‘iZombie Episode

Enrico Colantoni, best known for his roles on Veronica Mars and Galaxy Quest, will return to iZombie this season — but this time as director.

Colantoni, who played Detective Lou Benedetto last season on the CW adaptation of Vertigo’s cult hit, will step behind the camera for a Die Hard-themed episode, titled “Yippee Ki Brain, Motherscratcher.”

Besides just being a play on John McClane’s famous catchphrase from Die Hard, the episode also features a delightfully ’80s-cop-movie-friendly premise: Liv eats the brains of a rogue cop who likes to play outside of the lines.

The actor, who also had notable roles on Just Shoot Me! and Flashpoint, has previously directed a handful of TV episode, including the iZombie episode “Some Like it Hot Mess.” Per IMDb, he has an upcoming project, Vacuums and the Whistling Pig, that appears to be his debut directorial feature.

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas serves as showrunner on iZombie.

Colantoni also appeared in Thomas’ Veronica Mars spinoff, Play It Again, Dick, which was produced by CW Seed shortly after the success of the Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars movie.

In season 4 of iZombie, the secret is out: the world knows that there are zombies in Seattle, and as a result, the city hsa been walled off from the rest of the world. With a brain shortage and serial killers on the loose, the city is not exactly safe — and members of the US military are pushing to bomb it in spite of the significant civilian casualties that might incur, so as to stop zombies from being able to get out of town and spread worldwide.

You can see the official synopsis for Colantoni’s episode below.

RICO COLANTONI (“VERONICA MARS”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE

When Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a vice detective who doesn’t play by the rules, her newfound recklessness gets her into trouble. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is coming really close to discovering Liv’s secret.

Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star.

Rico Colantoni directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto.

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after Supergirl. “Yippee Ki Brain, Motherscratcher” will debut on May 7.