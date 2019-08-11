iZombie’s Final Season Is Now on Netflix

Get ready to say your goodbyes to New Seattle, because iZombie‘s farewell season is officially available to stream. At the time of this writing, the fifth season of the beloved The CW series is now available on Netflix. Whether you’re waiting to catch the final episodes, or wanting to binge the series in its entirety, you’re now good to go.

The fifth and final season sees Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and company in the ever-changing political climate of New Seattle, as tensions between zombies and the rest of the human world are at a new high. In the process, the final season will help fans say goodbye to the unique world that iZombie‘s cast and crew have created.

“You forget sometimes — because you see posts of us with the others in the cast, and you forget that you’re just as close to the show as you were the cast.” series star Rahul Kohli told ComicBook.com shortly after the series finale. “I probably worked with our crew more than I did some of the main players of the show. I’ve shared 99% of my scenes with Rose and Malcolm — obviously, I was really close to them — but I also shared 99% of my scenes with the Canadian crew for five years. And I knew when I come back to LA, of course I’d be around Malcolm’s house the next day, and I’d see Aly or Rose or Bucks or whatever, but the reality of “Oh, no — I don’t know when I’m going to see this crew again,” that kind of sucked a little bit.”

“And then on top of that, I think Ravi is a once-in-a-lifetime character.” Kohli continued. “I think I was very lucky to play him. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to play a character like that ever again. And saying goodbye to him was really tough. That was harder than anything, I think because that was definitive. I may work again with Rose and Malcolm and Rob Thomas and everyone. I may meet the crew again, but I don’t think I’ll meet Ravi again. And that was tough, but at the same time, I also didn’t become an actor to do the same job over and over and over again, you know? I wanted to play different characters, I wanted to do different things, so at the same time, five years felt like a good enough run, before things soured for me, to move on to new projects.

