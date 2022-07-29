J.B. Smoove Returns as Black Manta in New Teen Titans Go! Clips (Exclusive)

The delightful Titans are back in new episodes of Teen Titans Go!, but Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Starfire aren't the only familiar favorites making a return. Comedian J.B. Smoove will also be making his Teen Titans Go return as Black Manta, and we've got two brand new clips from Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation to get hyped right here! We've also got new images from four all-new episodes hitting the week of August 1st, and you can check those out starting on the next slide, but first it's time for a brand new clip from Monday's episode Pool Season.

The clip begins with the Titans celebrating the start of summer and all that the season entails, including hitting the beach and jumping into the pool. Unfortunately, the pool they find is filled with trash and debris, and they find out it's because someone is dumping their garbage in the pool. They track it to Black Manta's submarine, and though a battle seems imminent, Manta reveals he didn't know it was a pool and even offers to build them a state-of-the-art pool.

Robin isn't falling for it, but the rest of the Titans are game at the mention of super slides and all the fancy upgrades. After telling Robin not to listen to his baby hands, he convinces Robin to let him build the pool, though as we see, it appears that Manta is more focused on lounging in Titans Tower than he is actually building the pool.

The second clip, which you can also see above, is from We'll Be Right Back, and has the Titans trying to avoid plot cliffhangers to keep from going to commercial breaks. Then Cyborg is turned into a fancy lawnmower as the Titans, who are now flowers, run for their lives. Also, Cyborg is clearly not having the best time.

You can check out both clips above and all of the new images and details on each episode starting on the next slide. The fun begins in Pool Season, which premieres on Monday, August 1st, followed by Kyle (August 2nd), TV Knight 7 (August 3rd), and We'll Be Right Back, which hits on August 4th. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and airs on Cartoon Network.