Jason Momoa Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at His Creepy Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl Sunday is always full of very strange commercials, but no one could have predicted that a Rocket Mortgage ad with Jason Momoa would have been one of the most-talked-about entries this year. Now, the Aquaman star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the undeniably creepy ad came to be. He posted all the footage to Instagram including the before and after with his hair and makeup. There was also a moment to focus on the fake arms and chest that the former Game of Thrones star was working with during the commercial. That body may have been a point of conversation during his appearance on SNL this season, but this ad took the idea of his chiseled physique and turned it on its head. Watching the superhero actor have to pretend to struggle to lift weights was absolutely a sight to behold.

In the commercial itself, Momoa takes off his “wig”, revealing a bald head beneath. Things escalate from there as he sheds the muscles that have been his trademark since he came into the spotlight. His wife Lisa Bonet gets in on the act as he tries to lift the aforementioned weights, just to hammer home that it has all been an illusion. It seems pretty clear that Momoa is having an absolutely wonderful time poking fun at himself and the sort of performances that usually require his skills. Aquaman 2 will probably have him flexing those comedy muscles again when it hits theaters.

At the moment, the Aquaman sequel is slated for 2022. It makes sense that DC would like to go back to the well that delivered them a surprising hit recently. In fact, that performance at the box office, along with Joker’s strong performance, has a lot of people looking at DC’s movie output in a brand new light. But, fans will have to wait a couple of years to see Jason Momoa protecting Atlantis. It seems clear now that the journey is just beginning for the actor.

